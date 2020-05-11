Trump Says Coronavirus 'Will Go Away Without A Vaccine', Contradicting Top Health Official (And Himself)

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images Donald Trump meets with Republican members of the US Congress on Friday.

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.

Donald Trump has said Covid-19 “will go away without a vaccine” – directly contradicting comments made by one of the US’ top health officials and his own claims in the past.

More than 78,000 people have now died in the US after contracting coronavirus, making it by far the worst-affected nation in the world, with new infections showing no sign of coming to an end.

Speaking at the White House on Friday, the US president said: “I feel about vaccines like I feel about tests: this is going to go away without a vaccine.”

“It’s going to go away, and we’re not going to see it again, hopefully, after a period of time.”

The Washington Post reported that Trump did acknowledge the possibility of fresh “flare-ups” of the virus in the autumn, but maintained it would eventually disappear regardless.