Livid Trump Says He’s Done With Fox News: ‘Looking For A New Outlet!’

Donald Trump says he’s had it with Fox News after host Neil Cavuto criticised him for taking the drug hydroxychloroquine to prevent becoming infected with the coronavirus.

The anti-malaria drug has not been approved for the treatment or prevention of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but it has become a favourite talking-point in conservative media.

Trump on Monday claimed he has been taking it after at least two people in the White House were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection.

But Cavuto warned viewers not to emulate the president.