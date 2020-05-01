Trump Says Joe Biden 'Should Respond' To Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation

President Donald Trump said Thursday he thinks presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “should respond” to the sexual assault allegation Tara Reade has made, adding, “it could be false accusations.”

“I don’t think they’re going after him hard,” Trump said as he answered a question at the White House about his campaign attacking Biden concerning the former Senate aide’s allegation.

“I don’t know anything about it,” Trump said of the matter. “I don’t know exactly. I think he should respond. It could be false accusations,” Trump said. “I know all about false accusations. I’ve been falsely charged numerous times.”

Trump has faced upward of 60 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. He also was infamously caught on tape bragging about how he could “grab” women “by the pussy.