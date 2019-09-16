Trump Says Kavanaugh Should Sue After New Sexual Misconduct Claim

President Donald Trump on Sunday once again came to the defense of Brett Kavanaugh following a new sexual misconduct allegation against the Supreme Court justice.

“Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue,” the president tweeted, at first misspelling the word “libel” as “liable.”

His outburst follows a New York Times story published Saturday that revealed a previously unreported sexual misconduct allegation involving Kavanaugh when he was a student at Yale University in the 1980s. According to that report, Max Stier, a former classmate of Kavanaugh’s, said he saw Kavanaugh put his genitals on a female student during a dorm room party.