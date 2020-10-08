Trump Shunned Quack Coronavirus Cures For Himself That He Pushed On The Public

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

President Donald Trump has received top-notch care in his personal fight against the coronavirus, including treatment available to basically no one else in the country.

He has at least 13 doctors attending to him. He took a helicopter to the hospital. He received oxygen, steroids and an experimental antibody treatment that fewer than 10 other people have received outside of a clinical trial.

Trump was also able to return home because he can receive monitoring and care at the White House ― a luxury nearly no one else can afford. (Medical experts said it was still ill-advised for Trump to leave Walter Reed medical center while he was still sick and contagious.)

For anyone who isn’t president, this care would cost more than $100,000.

Yet all this care and treatment was not what Trump was telling the American public to do to ward off COVID-19.

He received the best. Everyone else deserves bleach.

No, seriously. In April, Trump floated drinking disinfectants as a coronavirus cure.