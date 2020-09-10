Trump Slammed After Firing Off Outrageous New Insults At Kamala Harris

Donald Trump is coming under criticism for hurling a series of insults at Kamala Harris during a campaign rally in North Carolina on Tuesday.
“People don’t like her,” Trump said of former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate. “Nobody likes her.”
Trump also dismissed Harris as “further left than crazy Bernie,” referring to Bernie Sanders, and mispronounced her first name three times in a row, with great exaggeration, as his audience jeered:
Although Trump said Harris’ name correctly at other points in the event, mispronouncing her first name has become something of a trend in right-wing circles, from Fox News host Tucker Carlson to the president himself.
Harris’ presence on the ticket marks a number of historic firsts. She is the first Black candidate in the VP slot for a major party as well as the first Caribbean-American and Asian-American woman in the role (her father was from Jamaica and her mother was from India).
But Trump said Harris should forget higher aspirations:
Harris apparently got under Trump’s skin this week for warning that he may try to rush approval of a vaccine ahead of Election Day, a timeline most health experts say is not possible.
“I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump,” Harris told CNN, then added that she would trust a vaccine if a “credible” source determined it to be safe.
Trump said Harris’ comments were “bad for this country.”
“I don’t want the achievement for myself,” he said Monday. “I want something that will make people better.”
Trump’s critics called him out for his unseemly attacks, which many noted came with more than a tinge of racism: