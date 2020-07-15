Trump Snaps 'So Are White People' When Asked Why Black People Are Killed By Cops

President Donald Trump took umbrage with a question a CBS News reporter asked about Black Lives Matter on Tuesday. Reporter Catherine Herridge asked the president in an interview why he thought Black Americans were being shot by police officers. “So are white people. So are white people. What a terrible question to ask. So are white people,” Mr. Trump told CBS News. “More white people, by the way. More white people.”

In interview with @realDonaldTrump, @CBS_Herridge asked the president why he thinks African Americans are still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country. His answer is revealing. See more on @cbseveningnews and @cbsthismorning. pic.twitter.com/6VQFpqB8AT — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) July 14, 2020

A 2016 Washington Post story notes white people make up about 49% of those who are killed by police officers, while Black Americans account for 24% of those fatally shot and killed by the police. However, since Black people make up just 13% of the US population, that means they are 2.5 times as likely as white Americans to be shot and killed by police officers. MSNBC host Chris Hayes had some concerns over the president’s “police kill white people too” response.

It is true that police in the US also kill a lot of white people which is...not really necessarily a super awesome debating point in the police’s favor? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 14, 2020

Herridge then tried to get the president to understand why many people find the Confederate flag objectionable. “Well, people love it, and I don’t view ― I know people that like the Confederate flag and they’re not thinking about slavery. I look at NASCAR,” he said in response. NASCAR announced in June that the flags would be banned at its events.

CBS: "You understand why the [Confederate] flag is a painful symbol for many people because it's a reminder of slavery?"



Trump: "Well, people love it, and I don't view-- I know people that like the Confederate flag and they're not thinking about slavery. I look at NASCAR." pic.twitter.com/zKkmJDQaRX — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 14, 2020