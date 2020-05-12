Trump Storms Out Of Coronavirus Briefing After Female Reporters Challenge Him

President Donald Trump abruptly ended his coronavirus press briefing on Monday after getting visibly angry with two female reporters.

In the final moments of his briefing, Trump took a question from Weijia Jiang, who asked him why he so often claimed the US was “doing far better than any other country when it comes to testing” and framed it as a “global competition” when so many Americans are still dying, she said.

“Well, they’re losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that’s a question you should ask China,” Trump told Jiang, who is of Asian descent and was born in China. “Don’t ask me. Ask China that question, OK? When you ask them that question, you may get a very unusual answer.”

Trump then called on another female reporter, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who paused to let Jiang ask a follow-up question: “Why are you saying that to me specifically?”