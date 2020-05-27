Trump Takes Heat For Golfing During Pandemic, Blames Obama For Some Reason

President Donald Trump was at a golf course in Virginia over Memorial Day weekend, golfing for the 265th time since becoming president as the US death toll from COVID-19 ticked closer to 100,000. The activity prompted plenty of criticism, which he pushed back against in a handful of tweets Tuesday by blaming former President Barack Obama.

Didn’t Obama, whose Administration has now been caught cold illegally spying on the Trump campaign, recently also get caught playing golf on a course in Virginia, despite his wife Michelle urging people to stay home, before and after his round, in a major public service message? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

....A total double standard. The only thing the Dems have going for them is their very close relationship with the Fake News Lamestream Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Trump apparently feels he’s being held to an unfair “double standard” since Obama also recently went golfing. But one of these men is currently the U.S. president; the other is not. Obama’s golf game has preoccupied Trump for years, long before Trump even took office. In December 2011, Trump accused then-President Obama of playing golf “to escape work while America goes down the drain.”