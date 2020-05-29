Trump Says 'Thank You' To Video Declaring 'The Only Good Democrat Is A Dead Democrat'

President Donald Trump tweeted a note of thanks in response to a video of a supporter of his exclaiming, “The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.” On Wednesday, the president quote-tweeted a video shared by Cowboys for Trump. In the video, the group’s founder, Couy Griffin, is speaking in front of a New Mexico church, encouraging his audience to violate stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic. “I’ve come to a conclusion where the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat,” says Griffin, going on to add that he doesn’t mean that in a “physical sense,” but in a “political sense.”

Cowboys for Trump tweeted the video in response to a report in The Daily Beast about the rally shown in the video — which included a clear explanation of Griffin’s actions and words — that the group decided was “fake.” Trump then responded to the video by thanking them and saying that he’d see the group in New Mexico.

Thank you Cowboys. See you in New Mexico! https://t.co/aCRJeskUA8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020