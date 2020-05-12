NEWS
12/05/2020 7:50 AM AEST

As COVID-19 Deaths Near 80,000, Trump Touts His Private Golf Business

"Damn, you're cold," tweeted one follower.

Donald Trump used his mighty Twitter platform to drum up business for his golf course in Los Angeles on Sunday.

US deaths from COVID-19neared 80,000, but the president didn’t tweet about that.

Many were appalled. Besides demonstrating an astounding lack of sensitivity, Trump’s post highlighted his continuing conflict of interest between serving his business and the American people.

