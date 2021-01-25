Trump Trolled With 'Pathetic Loser' Sky Banner Near Mar-A-Lago

To be more precise, the banner being pulled across the sky and photographed by witnesses (including a reporter from local CBS News station) read: “Trump you pathetic loser go back to Moscow.”

Trump is getting warm welcome from the skies near Mar-a-lago today pic.twitter.com/S6uUFx3t30

It wasn’t immediately clear in press reports how close the planes flew to Mar-a-Lago, or if the former president saw the banner or was aware of them.

Trump isn’t particularly popular in the area. Palm Beach County, where Mar-a-Lago is located, voted for Joe Biden in the presidential election, 56% to Trump’s 43% (though the town of Palm Beach went for Trump). Neighbors are threatening to sue to enforce zoning restrictions forbidding the club to be used as a legal residence, as Trump is doing.

The anti-Trump air stunt echoed a prank in 2018 while the then-president and his entourage were visiting his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland. A paragliding critic from Greenpeace teed off by Trump floated over the crew with a sign reading: “Trump Well Below Par #Resist.