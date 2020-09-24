Trump Turns Question About Breonna Taylor Decision Into Self-Praise Session

Considering Donald Trump is not known for being a reader, it’s probably not a surprise that he can be bad at reading a room.

That’s what happened Wednesday when a reporter asked him for his reaction to the decision by a grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky, to not charge the police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor in her death.

There are many things a president could have said, such as a statement calling for peace while the process continues or an expression of sympathy to Taylor’s family.

But Trump used the question as an opportunity to praise himself:

“My message is that I love the Black community, and I’ve done more for the Black community than any other president, and I say, with a possible exception of Abraham Lincoln, and I mean that, with opportunity zones and with criminal justice reform, with prison reform, with what we’ve done for historically Black universities, colleges, schools, what we’ve done, nobody’s done more. Abraham Lincoln, let’s give him the nod, but beyond that nobody’s done more.”

Then he indicated he hadn’t yet seen the grand jury’s decision. “I heard a decision was just made,” he said, and added he’d comment on it later.

The quote wasn’t even unique to the situation. It’s something he frequently says to avoid answering questions about racial justice in America.

You can hear Trump attempt to soothe his fragile ego starting just after the 22-minute mark.