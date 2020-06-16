Donald Trump fired off a tweet over the weekend to defend his unusually slow and tentative walk down a ramp after speaking at West Point on Saturday.

The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is “fall” for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2020

But a few years ago, he had a very different idea about how a president should walk. Trump didn’t like how then-President Barack Obama walked down the stairs of Air Force One, declaring it “inelegant and unpresidential”:

The way President Obama runs down the stairs of Air Force 1, hopping & bobbing all the way, is so inelegant and unpresidential. Do not fall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2014