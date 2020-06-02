Trump Urges 'Weak' Governors To Crack Down On Anti-Racist Protests

President Donald Trump called the nation’s governors “weak” during a call on Monday, urging a tougher crackdown on massive protests against police brutality and racist policing across the United States.

“You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate,” Trump said, according to audio of the call obtained by HuffPost. (To listen, see the video above.)

“Most of you are weak,” Trump told governors on a video call that also included law enforcement and national security officials. “You have to arrest people.”

Attorney General Bill Barr and Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, joined Trump on the call. Trump said he had placed Milley “in charge” and said he planned to “activate” Barr “very strongly.”

”And you can’t do the deal where they get one week in jail,” Trump continued. “These are terrorists. These are terrorists. And they’re looking to do bad things to our country.”

“You have to arrest people and you have to put them in jail for 10 years,” he said. “And you’ll never see this stuff again.”

Trump’s remarks came after days of protests prompted by the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who was pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis police officer for nearly nine minutes; for much of that time, Floyd was unresponsive. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who along with three others was fired over the incident, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

While most demonstrators peacefully gathered, at points the protests turned violent, with some attendees vandalising and stealing from businesses. Many states activated the National Guard to help with law enforcement, and many police responded to protesters with authoritarian tactics.

Trump has responded to the protests with inflammatory rhetoric — at one point suggesting protesters should be shot, and at another point saying any protester who reached the White House grounds would be met with the “most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons” — and has done almost nothing to suggest he wants to ease tensions in the country.

His comments on Monday fit his often-authoritarian worldview, and are the latest in his long history of demeaning protesters and praising crackdowns on dissent. In a 1990 interview, Trump praised China’s leadership for its brutal and deadly suppression of protests in Tiananmen Square, claiming they had shown “the power of strength.”

The president on Monday also said Minnesota had become a “laughingstock all over the world,” and specifically criticised the response in Philadelphia, Los Angeles and New York City. He said the arrival of the National Guard in Minneapolis was “domination” and “a beautiful thing to watch.”

At one point in the hour-long call, Trump told the governors they should aggressively prosecute protesters and pursue long prison terms for any crimes committed.