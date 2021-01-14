Twitter Users Very Skeptical After Trump Condemns Mob Violence He Incited

President Donald Trump is now condemning mob violence a week after he encouraged his supporters to storm the US Capitol and overturn the election.

On Wednesday, a short time after Trump became the first US president to be impeached twice, the White House released a video message in which Trump said he “unequivocally [condemns] the violence that we saw last week.”

“Mob violence goes against everything I believe in,” Trump said, referring to last week’s insurrection in which five people died. He added that “no true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence ... could ever disrespect law enforcement.”