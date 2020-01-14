'Dumbest' Trump Lie Of 2020: White House Nailed Over Bizarre Weather Tweet

In what would on most days be a non-controversial message, the White House’s official account tweeted about snow :

Donald Trump’s White House came under fire on Sunday after a tweet that critics are already slamming as the “dumbest” lie of 2020.

The problem? It not only didn’t snow in Washington on Sunday, but it was also unseasonably warm, with temperatures reaching a high of 20C. And if it did snow, it wouldn’t have been the first of the year for the capital.

That happened on Tuesday. Indeed, the image appears in the White House Flickr feed for that date.

It’s possible the tweet was written Tuesday, but not sent as the Iran crisis unfolded. If that’s the case, it’s not clear why it was then sent on Sunday, when it was so clearly not snowing in Washington.

The Washington Post reported last month that Trump has unleashed a blizzard of lies, with more than 15,000 false or misleading claims since taking office in 2017.

Several have been about the weather.

At one point, Trump showed off a doctored map to make false claims about a nonexistent hurricane threat.

But critics on Twitter say his administration lying about an easily verifiable weather event should have a special place on the list: