Trump Wishes Accused Sex Abuser Ghislaine Maxwell 'Well' At Coronavirus Briefing

President Donald Trump sends his well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of grooming young girls for sexual abuse alongside her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.

On Tuesday, Trump held his first briefing on the coronavirus pandemic since April and was asked about Maxwell by New York Post reporter Steven Nelson.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison so a lot of people want to know if she’s going to turn in powerful people,” Nelson said. “I know you talked in the past about Prince Andrew and you criticised Bill Clinton’s behaviour. I’m wondering, do you feel that she’s going to turn in powerful men? How do you see that working out?”

Trump immediately responded: “I don’t know. I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach.” He added that “they,” likely a reference to Maxwell and Epstein, “lived in Palm Beach.”

“I wish her well, whatever it is,” he reiterated. “I don’t know the situation with Prince Andrew. Just don’t know. Not aware of it.”