Trump's Awkward Fox & Friends Moment Left Stephen Colbert Stunned

Mr President, it’s not them. It’s definitely you.

On Tuesday’s ‘Late Show,’ host Stephen Colbert discussed Donald Trump’s 47-minute phone interview with ‘Fox & Friends’ from earlier that day, as well as the awkward way it ended.

After nearly an hour on the phone with the morning show, the president made it clear he wanted to do it again, every Monday in fact. The “Friends” weren’t so sure.

Host Steve Doocy went on to say the network would take it on a “case-by-case basis,” leaving Colbert to make this stunned face: