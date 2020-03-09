Trump's Boast That He's A Medical Whiz Appalls 'Weekend Update'

An update for your weekend. #SNLpic.twitter.com/H7UKwRrP4s — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020

“Oh, my God; we’re all gonna die,” said “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost, shaking his head on “Saturday Night Live” after playing a clip of President Donald Trump bragging that he appears to have a “natural ability” to grasp the science behind the new coronavirus. “I like this stuff. I really get it,” Trump claimed during his trip Friday to the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.”

Here's Trump rambling at length about how smart he is and how well he understands public health pic.twitter.com/1Co6MaRkzl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2020

One thing Trump probably should not have done, if he truly understands the disease, was to kiss a well-handled flag onstage at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, Jost hinted. Someone who attended CPAC has tested positive for coronavirus (he had no contact with the president, according to event organisers). Jost quipped that it was the guy in “charge of handling Trump’s flag.”