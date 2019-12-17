Twitter Bites Back After Trump's Dig About Nancy Pelosi's Teeth 'Falling Out'

Donald Trump’s tweet on Sunday claiming that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) “teeth were falling out” sparked some vicious payback. Many observers wondered about the president’s own teeth, his habit of sniffing while speaking and his large number of slurred words.
Trump was responding to a tweet posted on Thursday by Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) concerning Pelosi’s explanation for why bribery wasn’t one of the articles of impeachment against Trump:
But Trump had a different theory:
Many people on Twitter saw Trump’s dig as pure “projection.” They were only too happy to point out his many slurred or mangled words while speaking, including referring to the stock market as the “sock rocket,” the United States as the “United Shtates” and Jerusalem as “Jeruz.” “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah launched the “Denture Donald” hashtag on Twitter and it picked up steam on Sunday.