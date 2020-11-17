Trump's Midnight Twitter Scream Causes 3 Honest Words To Trend In Response

Just minutes before midnight, the president claimed he won the election ―despite the fact that he lost to President-elect Joe Biden :

President Donald Trump fired off another all-caps false claim about the election during a late-night Twitter rant on Sunday.

Twitter users weren’t having it.

Trump’s all-caps scream caused three words to trend in response: “NO YOU DIDN’T.”

Biden defeated Trump by an Electoral College vote of 306-232, the same margin that Trump called a “landslide” in 2016. Biden also won the popular vote by more than 5.5 million.

As a result, the president’s critics made quick work of his latest attempt to undermine the election. Some used variations on “NO YOU DIDN’T,” while others put their own spin on it ― with many responding to Trump’s lies with some very obvious falsehoods of their own: