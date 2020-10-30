Trump’s ‘No Christmas’ Scaremongering About Biden Presidency Spectacularly Backfires

People on Twitter pointed out a major flaw with President Donald Trump’s scaremongering false claim about how Democratic nominee Joe Biden would respond to the coronavirus﻿ pandemic if he wins the 2020 election.

Trump warned supporters at a rally in Goodyear, Arizona, on Wednesday that a vote for Biden would mean “no kids in school, no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, and no Fourth of July together.”

“Other than that you’ll have a wonderful life,” added the president.

