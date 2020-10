Trump’s ‘No Christmas’ Scaremongering About Biden Presidency Spectacularly Backfires

People on Twitter pointed out a major flaw with President Donald Trump’s scaremongering false claim about how Democratic nominee Joe Biden would respond to the coronavirus pandemic if he wins the 2020 election.

Trump warned supporters at a rally in Goodyear, Arizona, on Wednesday that a vote for Biden would mean “no kids in school, no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, and no Fourth of July together.”

“Other than that you’ll have a wonderful life,” added the president.

Check out the video here: