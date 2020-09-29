Trump's Old Tweet About Obama’s Taxes Is Looking Super Awkward Now

An old post from President Donald Trump complaining about taxes paid by then-President Barack Obama is looking especially awkward in light of the explosive New York Times report about his own taxes.

Obama in 2011 paid $162,074 in federal taxes on gross income of $789,674, according to the return he released that year.

Trump has not released his own taxes, but the New York Times reported on Sunday that he paid no federal income taxes that year.

Yet on Twitter, Trump at the time complained that Obama’s rate was 20.5%, according to an old tweet that’s resurfaced in light of the new revelations: