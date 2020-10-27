Jared Kusher, a top aide and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, appeared to mock Black Lives Matter activists on Monday, claiming many people who spoke out against George Floyd’s death in May were simply “virtue signalling.”

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade asked Kushner about working with rapper Ice Cube ― who has faced backlash for spreading baseless QAnon conspiracy theories on social media ― on the Trump administration’s “Platinum Plan” for Black communities.

“So, look, there’s been a lot of discussion about the issues that were needed in the Black community for the last year, but particularly it intensified after the George Floyd situation,” Kushner said. “And, you know, you saw a lot of people that were just virtue signalling.

“They’d go on Instagram and cry or, you know, they’d put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court,” he continued, appearing to refer to athletes such as those in the NBA and WNBA who made Black Lives Matter activism a centerpiece of their seasons.

Kushner claimed such activism was “doing more to polarise the country than it was to bring people forward.”

“You solve problems with solutions,” said Kushner, adding that Trump’s policies could help Black people “break out of the problems that they’re complaining about.”

“But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful,” Kushner said of the president.