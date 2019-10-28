Top Defense Republican: Trump's Vivid Statement On Baghdadi 'A Little Uncomfortable'

Republican Mac Thornberry expressed unease with President Donald Trump’s graphic description of a US military raid that resulted in the death of so-called Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who Trump said was “whimpering and crying and screaming” before detonating a suicide vest that killed himself and three of his children Saturday.

Thornberry, the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, suggested on Sunday that he would have worded the announcement differently.

“It probably makes me a little uncomfortable to hear a president talking that way, but, again, Baghdadi was the inspirational leader for an ISIS network across the world from Africa to Southeast Asia,” he told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “If you can take a little of the glamour off him, if you can make him less inspirational, then there’s a value to that for all of these folks who are on their computers or in these networks looking to attack.”

However, Thornberry warned that the terror organisation is now likely to “seek to do something to show ‘we’re still here, we’re still relevant,’ so the United States is going to be tested in the days to come.”