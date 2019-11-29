Even 'Fox & Friends' Hosts Are Confused By Trump's War On A War On 'Thanksgiving'

On Wednesday morning’s “ Fox & Friends ” broadcast , the co-hosts seemed unclear on what exactly the president had meant at his Florida campaign rally.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that people are out to change the name of Thanksgiving ― but even the hosts on his preferred network are questioning that claim.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade confused by Trump's claims of a war on Thanksgiving: "I don't think there’s a huge push to change the name of Thanksgiving, is there?" pic.twitter.com/TKeFkSUctE

“I think it was in 2015, there was a rumor that Barack Obama wanted to change the name of Thanksgiving, but that was debunked,” co-host Steve Doocy said, referring to a false story circulated by conservative sites that the then-president would change the name “Celebrate Immigrants Day.”

“Perhaps what he is talking about is just all these stories about your carbon footprint and the amount of energy you use to travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house,” he added.

Trump’s exact words at the rally were: “You know, some people want to change the name ‘Thanksgiving.’ They don’t want to use the term ‘Thanksgiving.’ And that was true also with Christmas, but now everybody’s using Christmas again.”

The president went on to say that “people have different ideas why it shouldn’t be called Thanksgiving” but that he would not allow it to be changed.

Media watchdog Media Matters suggested Trump had been inspired by Fox News, which had for weeks been pushing a narrative about liberals trying to “cancel” Thanksgiving ― despite little to no evidence this was the case.

Suggestions havebeen made for more sustainable ways to celebrate Thanksgiving, including sourcing local produce, choosing smaller turkeys, traveling smarter and minimizing food waste. However, the holiday and its name are not widely considered to be under any form of attack.