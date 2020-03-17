Amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump told governors on a call Monday that states should work on acquiring much-needed medical equipment, such as ventilators or respirators, on their own. “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” the president told the governors during a conference call, first reported The New York Times, which obtained a recording of the call. (CNN later confirmed the report.) At least 378 people in Australia have tested positive while five people have died after contracting COVID-19, one in WA, three in NSW and one in Queensland. The virus has killed more than 4,000 people worldwide and continues to spread at a rapid pace.

“We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself,” he said. Ventilators, in particular, are necessary to treat more severe cases of COVID-19, an infection that affects the respiratory system. Health experts have expressed concern that there may not be enough ventilators in hospitals across the U.S. to meet the need if there is a significant increase in severe cases, as there have been in China and Italy.