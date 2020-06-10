Fox News host Tucker Carlson is coming under fire after a segment some critics called his most racist yet.

On Monday night, Carlson claimed Democrats and the Black Lives Matter movement were trying to eliminate the police and replace them with an armed “woke militia” to take over cities and increase the power of the Democratic Party.

“Democrats hate the police because they don’t control the police,” Carlson said.

He said the left had taken over the Pentagon and now planned to do the same to law enforcement.

“Imagine if the Black Lives Matter rioters had weapons and immunity from prosecution,” Carlson said. “That’s what they are talking about: partisan law enforcement.”

Carlson also declared that there was already a crackdown on free speech and thought happening.

“Here’s the new rule, and it defines everything: You are not allowed to question Black Lives Matter, in any way. Full stop,” he said.