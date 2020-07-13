The top writer for Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program has resigned after it was revealed he’d secretly posted racist and sexist messages for five years on an online forum, CNN Business reported Friday.

Blake Neff, who worked for the right-wing Daily Caller before moving over to Fox News four years ago, had been posting the messages under the pseudonym CharlesXII and sometimes referred to work he did for Carlson in his messages, according to CNN.

The message board was AutoAdmit — also known as XOXOhth — which often features racist, sexist and vulgar content, CNN reported.

Neff’s messages included racist posts about Black men and a mocking, years-long detailed account of the love life of a woman, who was then harassed by his online followers.

Fox News issued a statement to employees Saturday noting that management first learned Friday that “now former employee Blake Neff” made “horrendous and deeply offensive racist, sexist and homophobic comments under a pseudonym” on AutoAdmit.