Tune In On July 29 For The Fabric Of Reality Immersive Fashion Show

You may think you’ve seen what a virtual fashion show will look like by now, but designers are only beginning to explore the possibilities of showcasing their creations in immersive, interactive environments.

Ready to experience fashion in a completely novel way? Prepare to have your mind blown.

The wait is nearly over: RYOT, Verizon Media’s in-house creative studio, presents The Fabric of Reality, a first-of-its-kind virtual reality fashion show featuring three designers collaborating with VR artists, which premieres on July 29th.

Created in partnership with the Museum of Other Realities, the Fashion Innovation Agency at London College of Fashion, UAL and Kaleidoscope, this virtual reality fashion exhibition invites viewers to dive into the story and inspiration behind a fashion collection, interacting with the clothes and storyworlds the designers and artists have invented.

Sabinna x Vlad Designer Sabinna's collaborated on a virtual storyworld with immersive artist VRHUMAN, using handcraft techniques to create a world inspired by nature

The fashion spectacle showcases the magic that can happen when visionary creatives come together, like fashion media practitioner Damara and VR artist Sutu (aka Stuart Campbell), whose storyworld shows nature in action, with a morphing sculptural garment at its centre. The duo also experiment with face filters (which take on new relevance as we become a society of mask-wearers).

Charli Cohen’s storyworld, created with VR designers Ana Duncan and Joy, focuses on Sanrio character Gudetama and tackles stigmas around mental health, while designer Sabinna, who collaborated with VR artist Vladimir Ilic (aka VRHUMAN), uses her storyworld and garment to transport us to a post-lockdown reality where we escape by exiting into the natural world outside.

You don’t need a VR headset to tune in for the live stream of the show on July 29 at 6:30pm BST on Yahoo Style and HuffPost UK in 2D.

Of course, you can also join in using your own VR equipment from 6pm BST - head to the registration page for a user’s guide and to sign up at https://thefabricofreality.splashthat.com/.

The show will be available to view for 12 months on the Museum of Other Realities multiplayer VR platform, for those with VR headsets, like the HTC Vive Cosmos or Pro.

Techstyler Techstyler founder and senior Forbes contributor, Brooke Roberts-Islam, will be hosting The Fabric of Reality event

The Fabric of Reality experience is hosted by Brooke Roberts-Islam, an established journalist and fashion sustainability advocate, as well as the founder of Techstyler and BRIA, a fashion innovation agency.

Not only will The Fabric of Reality showcase the immense possibilities available when presenting fashion in the virtual realm, but it will also allow for new opportunities for designers to show off their creativity, as well as engaging viewers in topics beyond fashion, like mental health, sustainability and inclusivity.

At the event, the designers and artists will be on hand to discuss their garments and storyworlds and to talk a bit about their inspiration and motivations. They’re also open to questions from the audience.