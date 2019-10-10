Turkey Begins Military Offensive Against Kurds In Syria After Trump's Controversial Policy Shift

Turkish military forces have begun an offensive targeting Kurdish forces in northern Syria, taking advantage of a controversial decision by Donald Trump earlier this week to order American forces to withdraw from the area and not stand in the way of Turkish forces.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said warplanes have “started to carry out air strikes on civilian areas” sparking “huge panic among people”.

Ankara has said it intends to create a “safe zone” in order to return millions of refugees to Syrian soil, but the incursion also seeks to remove what it deems the terrorist threat posed by Kurdish fighters in the area.

Announcing the offensive on Twitter, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the operation has been named “Peace Spring”.

It is being conducted alongside the Syrian National Army, a group that has fought against the Syrian government during country’s long and brutal civil war.

Turkey later said its ground forces have crossed the border into northern Syria.