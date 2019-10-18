Turkey agreed to halt its military operation against Kurdish-held parts of Syria on Thursday after urgent negotiations with the US, according to a joint U.S.-Turkish statement shared by the White House.

“One week ago Turkish forces crossed into Syria. Earlier this week, President Trump took decisive action, to call on Turkish forces to stand down, to end the violence, to agree to negotiations,” Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday at a news conference. “Today the United States and Turkey have agreed to a cease-fire in Syria.”

But soon afterward, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu clarified it was a “pause” in an early indication that the agreement remains shaky.

The deal creates a five-day halt to Turkey’s incursion against a Syrian Kurdish militia that was allied with the US in the fight against the so-called Islamic State. It preserves sanctions that Trump placed on Turkey earlier this week but says they will be lifted once the offensive is fully stopped.

The deal represents a major concession to Turkey by agreeing that the country will take over a significant swath of Syria. And it sets up further complications with the Syrian Kurdish forces, known as the YPG, as it agrees they should surrender their heavy weapons. Ankara is wary of the group because of its ties to a rebel group that’s fought the Turkish state called the PKK.

The deal is almost certain to fail, said Brett McGurk, who until the end of last year served as Trump’s top envoy to US partners fighting ISIS.

“The US just ratified Turkey’s plan to effectively extend its border 30km into Syria with no ability to meaningfully influence facts on the ground,” McGurk tweeted.