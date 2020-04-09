“House” alum Olivia Wilde gathered her faux-physician pals on Instagram Tuesday for a funny and moving shoutout to the health care workers facing true peril during the crisis.

You don’t need an appointment for this cool collection of TV doctors thanking the real ones working during the coronavirus pandemic. (Watch it below.)

Neil Patrick Harris, from “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” offered to assist, but had reservations. “Probably all I would be doing would be writing prescriptions for myself.”

Former “Scrubs” star Sarah Chalke joked that “fake doctors” are ready to be recruited. “We can help hand you stuff.”

And “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Sandra Oh offered a more personal shoutout to her brother-in-law, an ER doctor in Vancouver.

Patrick Dempsey, Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Julianna Margulies, Maura Tierney, Lisa Edelstein, Omar Epps, Kal Penn, Kate Walsh, Freddie Highmore and Jennifer Garner are among the other pretend medical professionals dispensing gratitude ― and some laughs.