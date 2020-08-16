45 Tweets About Grocery Shopping In The Age Of COVID-19

"The most difficult part of grocery shopping now is holding your breath for 45 minutes."

The COVID-19 pandemic has touched almost every aspect of our lives, from our fitness regimens to the way we conduct work meetings to the experience of going to the grocery store.

Aisles are one-way, random items are out of stock and there are often long lines just to get inside. Fortunately, the funny folks of Twitter have shared their jokes and anecdotes about going to the supermarket these days.

We’ve rounded up 45 tweets that sum up grocery shopping in the age of the coronavirus.

Coronaviruscovid-19Twitteradultinggrocery store