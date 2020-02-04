26 Tweets That Will Make You Never Want To Have Kids

Have you contracted a bad case of baby fever? Need a little convincing that maybe childrearing isn’t the thing for you right now?
You’ve come to the right place! Below, we have 26 tweets that show the not-so-Instagrammable, downright frightening side of parenting. Scroll at your own risk.
-
Whenever I get baby fever, I look back at the time my cousin got stuck inside of a claw machine pic.twitter.com/yaZs3k2fH2— CJ (@QTremendo) January 26, 2020
-
My son just “accidentally” dumped an entire bottle of salad dressing over his head so that’s how my night is going.— Niki Lenz (@NikiRLenz) October 1, 2018
-
My son got mad at me yesterday and opened all the bananas in the house. What type of passive aggressive monster... pic.twitter.com/4p2Ucqh9NF— Vic (@VictorPopeJr) March 9, 2016
-
Toddler accidentally hits me in the face with a book.— Martha Hampson (@marthie) August 9, 2019
Me: "Oof, that hurt a bit. Can you say sorry?"
Her: "Sorry, book."
-
People sometimes ask why I don't want kids. I like sleep mostly, but also because of stuff like this. pic.twitter.com/uDYniHSG91— Hoodie (@HoodiePanda) September 19, 2015
-
Toddler "accidentally" dropped her bowl of cereal. As I shamefully bow down to my knees and wipe up her mess, the toddler looks at me, picks up the bowl, with a flick of the wrist spills the remains. She does this every once in a while to let me know she's still in charge.— Marcy G 🍕 (@BunAndLeggings) December 6, 2018
-
LMAOOO reasons why I’m not ready to be a Parent yet 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UcTPRu1Mo5— BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@ILoveMyCulture) December 17, 2019
-
My toddler accidentally punched me in the eye but then cuz I cried out in pain she thought it would be fun to intentionally punch me in the other eye and so I’m cancelling today’s parenting plans.— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) May 6, 2019
-
kids are brutal. This little girl I help at the elementary school asked to see a photo of my boyfriend, when I told her I didn’t have one she LOOKED ME UP AND DOWN and said “I see why”. but how’s your day going.— téona michelle 👼🏼 (@teonamichelle4) October 23, 2018
-
ask me again why I don't want kids pic.twitter.com/YOIuAo4XHG— hibernating bee 🐝 (@soapachu) July 28, 2018
-
My daughter just accidentally dropped her snotty tissue into my coffee and if that’s not a metaphor for parenting I don’t know what is.— Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) January 9, 2020
-
When people ask why I don't want kids, this is what I'm going to show them. pic.twitter.com/Jb0VgU7X9g— Laura (@LauraLikesWine) July 17, 2014
-
I hope this cures y’all’s baby fever bc it sure as hell cured mine. pic.twitter.com/Um9w3IB8pT— heybattabattaschwing (@SchwingMaryLynn) July 13, 2019
-
Toddlers are savage af. When 3 is done talking to her grandparents she doesnt say bye.— Kelly Oh! is writing at 16k words (@KellyOhlert) February 12, 2019
No warning, just "alexa, hang up"
-
Me: We all make mistakes.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) April 15, 2016
5: Even you?
Me: Yep
5: Oh yeah! Like when you're trying to cook food that tastes good but then it doesn't?
-
My 3yo "accidentally" unspooled the entire roll of toilet paper. But don't worry, he "fixed" it. pic.twitter.com/MFKWJ2rNqi— ReasonsMySonIsCrying (@ReasonsMySonCry) October 24, 2014
-
2y.o eating his lunch: “Papa’s coffee hot?”— Steve 🏳️🌈 (@papaneedscoffee) January 28, 2020
Me: “Yeah baby it’s hot, don’t touch.”
2y.o: “Me blow on it for Papa?”
It was at this point I witnessed with horror, my 2y.o attempt to blow on my freshly made coffee, only to spit a half eaten chicken nugget straight into it..
-
My 11-year old's birthday card to me. #blessed pic.twitter.com/URbZEQmmQa— Brian Sack (@brian_sack) October 5, 2015
-
12 year old I babysit just poured chocolate milk on my head b/c I wouldn't let her eat jellybeans for lunch. Never having kids.— Anne Marie Miller (@atmiller94) June 2, 2014
-
Every time I have baby fever I flashback to when my baby sister shoved her poo in my mouth and I thought it was chocolate because she previously had a chocolate bar in her hand 😭— Nathan (@Nath_S__) January 6, 2019
-
4: Mommy, you're just like a Disney movie. We should play pretend.— Marl (@Marlebean) April 17, 2014
Me: Aww! Sure!
4:You can be the Beast.
Me: ...
4: Or the fat sea witch!
-
Mom holding crying baby: He just needs to be changed.— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 5, 2015
Me: Yeah hopefully into a puppy or something quieter.
-
Kids are evil. pic.twitter.com/UFqLuKMvub— Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) May 12, 2018
-
Serial killer. pic.twitter.com/IHermjlBi3— jamie (@gnuman1979) December 12, 2019
-
Reason #85258954 why I don't want kids 😩 pic.twitter.com/SH2OTDg7gP— ⚜NOLA NO CALL 2.0⚜ (@SheDatWeDat) January 29, 2020
-
It’s cute when a non-parent person sees a kid screaming and says, “That’s why I don’t want kids.” Lol. They have no clue— Dianne Gallagher (@DianneGallagher) December 16, 2018
How
Much
Worse
It
Actually
Is