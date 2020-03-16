FAMILIES
16/03/2020 12:16 PM AEDT

35 Tweets About Parenting In The Age Of Coronavirus

As Covid-19 fears weigh on parents, many are turning to Twitter for a reprieve.

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, families in are dealing with school closures, empty supermarket shelves and a general sense of fear. 

So, as they do in other times of stress, chaos and uncertainty, many parents have turned to Twitter as an outlet for their anxiety. We’ve rounded up 35 tweets with light observations, jokes and other musings about parenting in the age of COVID-19. 

Keep scrolling if you need a reprieve from the grim news cycle and a reminder that you’re not alone. 

At least 313 people in Australia have tested positive while five people have died after contracting COVID-19.

The virus has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,600.

MORE: health Coronavirus covid-19 family wellness families life as a parent