Families

35 Tweets About The Hilarious Names Kids Give Things

"My son calls Toys R Us 'Toys Or Else.'"

Kids don’t always use the correct words to describe the world around them, but they often come up with hilarious ― and arguably superior ― terms.

Many parents tweet their kids’ funny descriptors and malapropisms, including “chocolate jello” (pudding), “sneeze gravy” (snot), “finger skaters” and “statue of puberty.”

We’ve rounded up 35 funny tweets about the creative names kids give things. Enjoy!

TwitterparentsFunny Tweetslife as a parentkids