This week Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews addressed how the second term of school will look like for residents as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

Parents are currently facing new challenges as the education system across the country adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said all children who are able to learn at home from next week, should very much do so, which effectively means many mums and dads have to add “homeschool teacher” to their resumes.

Needless to say, the new educational circumstances have been a source of chaos and humour in countless households. As always, many parents have turned to Twitter to vent their frustration.

We’ve rounded up 40 funny and relatable tweets about homeschooling kids in this time of social distancing across the world. Enjoy!