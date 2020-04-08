Parents are currently facing new challenges as the education system across the country adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews addressed how the second term of school will look like for residents as the coronavirus lockdown continues.
He said all children who are able to learn at home from next week, should very much do so, which effectively means many mums and dads have to add “homeschool teacher” to their resumes.
Needless to say, the new educational circumstances have been a source of chaos and humour in countless households. As always, many parents have turned to Twitter to vent their frustration.
We’ve rounded up 40 funny and relatable tweets about homeschooling kids in this time of social distancing across the world. Enjoy!
me: *at every parent/teacher conference ever* I want passion in my kids, a joie de vivre, the desire to question everything— bacon popsicle 🥋🧟♂️ (@Gupton68) March 29, 2020
me: *homeschooling day 1* just sit down, shut up and I’ll ask the questions
I'm not saying I'm going to suck at homeschooling my kids but my daughter just asked— joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 30, 2020
"Dad, what's a synonym?"
And I replied
"It's a spice"
"It's a spice"
Quarantine Homeschool Spirit Week!— Taco Dragon (@tchrquotes) March 28, 2020
Monday: Pajama Day!
Tuesday: Pajama Day!
Wednesday: Pajama Day!
Thursday: Pajama Day!
Friday: Pajama Day!
First week of homeschooling I felt like Ms. Frizzle. I was so excited to teach my children in fun creative ways, but now after 2 weeks of this "homeschooling" I'm just walking around with a bottle of wine yelling at things.— Marcy G 🍕 (@BunAndLeggings) March 31, 2020
Two weeks into homeschool and my 9 year old has already broken the world record for longest amount of time spent sharpening a pencil.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) March 30, 2020
[Homeschool field trip to the laundry room]— Son of Dad (@ThugRaccoons) March 31, 2020
Kids: Dad, what IS this place?
Me: I have absolutely no idea
Homeschool update day 10, no 12:— Heather 🦠doo do doo do doo do doo do (@dishs_up) March 27, 2020
Somehow my kids are late to school. What is time!?
[spelling bee]— Divergent Mama (@Divergentmama) March 26, 2020
judge: your word is homeschool
me: ok, I've got this
judge: *laughs* do you though?
Everyday is Crazy Hair Day at homeschool.— Marl (@Marlebean) March 27, 2020
Homeschooling day 5— MumInBits (@MumInBits) March 27, 2020
Me: don’t forget to write the date at the top of the page
7: mummy what day is it?
Me: um I think it’s Tuesday or maybe July I don’t know
How is your homeschooling going we are screaming at each other about parallelograms right now— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) April 2, 2020
Homeschooling day 7: The PE teacher is not wearing a bra.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) March 24, 2020
Homeschooling would be a lot more fun if the kid in our class wasn’t a bully.— WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) March 30, 2020
Day two of home school: My three year-old is better than you’d expect at Grand Theft Auto.— Julius Sharpe (@juliussharpe) March 13, 2020
Homeschooling update day 7— ThreeTimeDaddy (@threetimedaddy) March 31, 2020
6 year old said she was really missing her teacher
She said it TO MY FACE
Bit rude
The best thing about homeschooling is that now I can add “I’ll fail you” to my repertoire of empty parenting threats— SpacedMom (@copymama) March 27, 2020
First day of homeschool and my 13yo tried to call in sick...— No Idea: Daddy Blog (@byclintedwards) March 30, 2020
Quarantine Day One: This could be fun! I’ve always wondered what it would be like to homeschool!— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) March 16, 2020
Quarantine Day One [at breakfast]: SO HELP ME GOD, MOVE YOUR FOOT AWAY FROM YOUR BROTHER’S CEREAL BOWL OR I WILL FIND A SCHOOL IN THIS COUNTRY THAT IS OPEN AND DRIVE US THERE TODAY
If you see my boys locked outside, mind your business.— Jack's Dad (@DaddingAround) March 24, 2020
We're having a fire drill.#homeschool
Homeschooling day 4— MumInBits (@MumInBits) March 26, 2020
Today there was a lot of yelling & crying, things were thrown around, it was anarchy.
But I calmed down and apologised to the kids and they seem ok about it
Homeschooling is just standing behind your kid checking their math on your phone calculator— SpacedMom (@copymama) April 2, 2020
Homeschooling update day 2:— ThreeTimeDaddy (@threetimedaddy) March 24, 2020
Helped 6 year old with telling the time. For instance, how there are 60 seconds in a minute, 60 minutes in an hour, and 245,934,992 hours in 2 days of homeschooling
HOMESCHOOL HOT LUNCH— Jessie (@mommajessiec) March 27, 2020
Monday: Mac n cheese with fruit cup
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets & chips
Wednesday: Mac n cheese again
Thursday: Make your own damn lunch
Friday: Cheetos
Day 1 of kids at home— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) March 16, 2020
All morning: Doing homework and reading
- No commute
- No dropoff line
- Working quietly
- Finished their projects in record time
Me: I may homeschool them from now on!!
1st free time: 60 MIN OF SCREAMING.
Me: MY GOD WHEN CAN THEY GO BACK TO SCHOOL
Not everyone knows this but a homeschool day is actually 40 times as long as a regular day.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) March 17, 2020
[Homeschooling]— SpacedMom (@copymama) March 18, 2020
10yo: Ugh, why do I have to do all this stupid work?
Me: So you can one day become a brilliant scientist who discovers cures for viruses and saves parents from having to homeschool.
Homeschooling day 6— MumInBits (@MumInBits) March 30, 2020
Me: write a short description about life in Roman times
7: “in Roman times they were all butt heads and farted really loudly out their big butts”
Me: I don’t think that’s quite.....oh fuck it *emails to teacher*
So far, the kids have had the subjects of math, reading and coloring shamrocks during our homeschool time. They’ll be well ahead of the curve after the pandemic is over.— It'sReally10Months (@really10months) March 17, 2020
After an hour of attempting to homeschool my kids, they revolted, went off schedule and started playing nicely together. New rule! If you are playing nicely together, you can continue. If you start fighting, back to the schedule!— Ilana Wiles (@mommyshorts) March 16, 2020
L ranked all his teachers today.— Becky Too Many Kids, Send Help (@beckyhas4kids) March 18, 2020
I came in last place.
So, yeah. Homeschool is going great.
The hardest part of homeschooling is trying to figure out what happened to Carole Baskin’s husband at the same time.— Paige Kellerman (@PaigeKellerman) March 30, 2020
Homeschooling isn’t going great but at least my son has learned the skill of hiding in the bathroom in case he has kids one day— Mom On The Rocks (@mom_ontherocks) March 26, 2020
It turns out the best way to respect homeschool families is to be forced to become one.— Sammy Rhodes (@sammyrhodes) March 21, 2020
Your kids are doing homeschool still wearing Christmas pajamas too right?— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 19, 2020
If there is a way to teach 4th grade fractions without a lot of crying, I don't know what it is.— the Mom TruthBomb (@momTruthBomb) March 27, 2020
Homeschool prom gonna be lit this fall— Sammy Rhodes (@sammyrhodes) March 24, 2020
Homeschooling day 12: Fed the math homework to the dog myself.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) March 31, 2020
We‘re done with homeschooling we do anger management now.— WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) April 6, 2020
Well the good news is that all those insufferably chipper homeschooling moms have stopped posting their daily schedules.— Ramblin Mama (@ramblinma) April 6, 2020
If there’s one thing that scares me more than an apocalyptic end of the world, it’s the possibility that if my kids fail at homeschooling they have to retake it— ThreeTimeDaddy (@threetimedaddy) March 26, 2020