35 Tweets That Show Just How Much Parents Are Losing It In Quarantine

Parenting is tough under any circumstances, but feeding, cleaning, teaching, protecting and entertaining kids while stuck at home in the midst of a pandemic takes it to a whole new level.

Needless to say, a lot of parents are hitting their limits in the age of COVID-19. It’s quite evident in their Twitter habits. The platform is full of relatable dispatches from moms and dads who are clearly losing it amid social distancing.

We’ve rounded up 35 hilarious tweets that capture how run-down parents are right now ... because at least we can all laugh about it.