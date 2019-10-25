35 Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up What It's Like To Shop At Aldi

Many grocery store chains have unique features that give them a specific identity ― and even a cult-like following. These characteristics can also be fodder for humor.
Aldi shoppers have certainly poked fun at the chain, from its 25-cent cart system to its off-brand snacks to its, er, speedy checkout process.
We’ve rounded up 35 funny tweets about shopping at Aldi. Enjoy!
She died doing what she loved: Walking through Aldi with her arms overflowing with groceries because she didn't spend a quarter to rent a cart.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) November 29, 2017
My wife said we would save money on Halloween candy if we bought it at Aldi so I guess we're handing out Twicks, Skattles, and 4 Musketeers.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) October 30, 2017
There's just NO need for how fast they scan your shit at aldi. Stop firing cocktail sausages at me Janice and calm the fuck down— Kels (@KelsieHodge) August 22, 2017
I have my 8yo still believing that a "pumpkin patch" is just that giant box of pumpkins you rummage through at Aldi.— Kate Hall (@KateWhineHall) October 26, 2017
* Shops at Aldi— 〰 Just Linda 〰 (@LindaInDisguise) February 24, 2016
* Updates LInkedIn skills with 'bagging groceries'
I don't need to be rich. I just don't want to have to think twice before renting a cart at ALDI.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) May 21, 2016
Me: Have you ever considered slowing down? Stopping to smell the roses?— Paige Kellerman (@PaigeKellerman) November 28, 2018
Aldi Cashier: *Throws box of cereal at my face*
Wow, this garage sale has a lot of food.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) November 29, 2015
Sir, this is an Aldi.
Aldi’s doesn’t save me a damn dime. What I save on food items, I end up spending on the other stuff they have there. 🙃— THE INTHICCABLE HULK (@Steph_I_Will) October 21, 2017
I'm a little bit Aldi, a little bit Whole Foods— ser wikipedia brown of the free north (@eveewing) September 15, 2016
I'm pretty sure a mountain lion could roam the aisles of Aldi undetected as long as it wore Capri pants and brought its own reusable bags.— Wendy S. (@maughammom) September 12, 2015
the "vegetarian" section at my local aldi is literally just garlic bread and as a vegetarian i'm very happy and here for it pic.twitter.com/CvAbffK42K— seph (wooloo stan account) (@gnarlydweeb) July 29, 2017
I'm generous, but not give someone the shopping cart with my Aldi quarter in it generous.— Kate Hall (@KateWhineHall) February 2, 2019
Picked up some presents for my daughters at Aldi. Hope they like My Little Horsey and Lettuce Patch dolls.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 22, 2018
I’m in an Aldi and the bastards made the leprechaun a Protestant pic.twitter.com/vJKohnr7o1— Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) October 16, 2019
just saw frozen sushi and bacon flavored coffee at Aldi and am now 100% convinced the apocalypse already started— bela lugosi's beth (@bourgeoisalien) February 24, 2019
My Aldi shopping cart had unicorn stickers all over the handle so I feel like I really got my quarter's worth today.— Wendy S. (@maughammom) October 28, 2015
Maintaining eye contact with the Aldi man while he scans my groceries with insane speed but I am bagging them just as fast. He begins to sweat. I throw a yogurt in my bag like a grenade. A single tear rolls down his cheek. I’ve won— Deirdre (@figgled) July 7, 2019
I wanna shop at Aldi more but I can never remember the rules. I’m like wait, so they don’t have grocery carts? No, it’s bags? And they don’t accept cash, right? Or is it cards? And you have to bring your own grocery cart right? And you’re not allowed to drive there?— Jeff Zentner (@jeffzentner) September 16, 2019
Nothing says “Mom went to Aldi” like a bowl of Apple Jukes for breakfast and finding a Capri-Moon in your lunch.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 30, 2018
I just left my cart in the Aldi parking lot without getting my quarter back like some kind of billionaire playboy.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) July 13, 2015
Going to Aldi’s for the first time? Study up. If you don’t know about handing over a quarter for a cart, they’ll eat you alive.— 〰 Just Linda 〰 (@LindaInDisguise) May 20, 2018
(Milennials are very tender.)
I actually get nervous when I’m at the checkout at aldi/Lidl I feel like if you don’t put the shopping in the bag in 0.2 seconds they want you dead— Sophie Payne (@sophiepayne_8) January 24, 2019
I thought life couldn't get any worse, but now I'm at Aldi. And I forgot my quarter.— Kate Hall (@KateWhineHall) August 18, 2015
That middle aisle in Aldi is mental. Went in for fruit and veg almost come out with a new curtain rail, garden hose and bamboo dinner set— Connor McLaughlin (@_ConnorM) September 20, 2017
At this point my reusable bag collection is just a shamepile reminding me of all the times I forgot to bring my damn bags to Aldi.— Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) January 11, 2019
Chicago West sounds like the pizza your mum gets from Aldi— Stephen Tries (@StephenTries) January 19, 2018
stop trusting people who can afford brand name fig newtons!!! the aldi ones are far superior anyway!!!— kep (@keplyq) May 23, 2018
I'm "The most exciting thing in my Facebook feed is a notice for a town council meeting to discuss a proposed Aldi in my town" years old.— Wendy S. (@maughammom) January 6, 2016
I think Aldi's overestimates what I'll do for a quarter.— 〰 Just Linda 〰 (@LindaInDisguise) August 12, 2016
A windmill slam dunk except it's the cashier throwing my bag of apples into my shopping cart at Aldi.— Kate Hall (@KateWhineHall) March 29, 2016
People make jokes about Aldi but 25 cents is a super good deal for a grocery cart. I bought 3 of them last time.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) October 12, 2018
Aldi is still the worst place to pop into for milk as it’s inevitable you’ll leave with a German sausage, a 48 piece spanner set, a ski suit, a garden bench, a flamethrower and a zebra.— Kev & Trev (@WipeHomophobia) September 2, 2019
Someone just ran a sub two hour marathon. Roughly the amount of time it takes me to drive to Aldi, pick an ice cream - get home and eat it.— Robert Lonsdale (@robertlonsdale) October 12, 2019
The only cash I carry is my Aldi quarter.— Laura Halm (@WATELauraHalm) October 5, 2019