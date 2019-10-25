REFRESH
25/10/2019 8:27 AM AEDT

35 Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up What It's Like To Shop At Aldi

"I don't need to be rich. I just don't want to have to think twice before renting a cart at Aldi."

Many grocery store chains have unique features that give them a specific identity ― and even a cult-like following. These characteristics can also be fodder for humor.

Aldi shoppers have certainly poked fun at the chain, from its 25-cent cart system to its off-brand snacks to its, er, speedy checkout process. 

We’ve rounded up 35 funny tweets about shopping at Aldi. Enjoy!

Also on HuffPost
MORE: Funny Tweets food & drink aldi grocery store