'Twilight' Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Dead At 30

Vivien Killilea via Getty Images Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, known for his role in the "Twilight" movies, has been found dead at age 30.

The actor and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, 27, were found dead in a Las Vegas condo on May 13, the Las Vegas Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to ET and E! News, which first reported the death.

Boyce is best known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the “Twilight” franchise. Over the weekend, his mother, Lisa Wayne, shared the news in a heartbreaking post to social media.

She said her son was an incredible chef and was chasing his passion and starting a chicken wing business, West Wings.

“He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers,” she wrote. “Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc. He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave... those were my favorite.”

She added: “I’m sick without you. I’m torn, I’m lost. I’m in pain. I’d text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you’d tell me, Ma, I got you, we’ll get thru this together.”

Wayne said she last saw her son on Mother’s Day. “I went to your house to eat leftovers from Mother’s day, we watched a Dave Chappelle show and you walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on my cheek and told me that you love me and to call you when I got home,” she wrote.

Boyce’s last post on Instagram was of him and Adepoju on Mother’s Day.