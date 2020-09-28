'Freeloader-In-Chief': Twitter Afire Over Explosive Trump Tax Return Report

The social media reaction was huge Sunday after The New York Times published a bombshell report detailing President Donald Trump’s tax information.

The self-described billionaire, who has resisted releasing his tax returns despite promising to do so in his 2016 presidential campaign, paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, the Times reported. Trump is the only president in modern history not to make his tax returns public.

Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the 15 years before 2016, according to the Times, which based its reporting on tax return data it obtained that extends across more than two decades.

He reportedly paid dramatically more tax on overseas ventures than he did to the US government.