Twitter Users Trash Donald Trump Jr. For Questioning Vindman's Heroism

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday attempted to attack the character of National Security Council official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the Ukraine expert who testified to House impeachment committee members.

Instead, the president’s eldest son once again proved why he is the absolute master at the self-own.

It all started when Trump retweeted an article from the Federalist titled “Let’s Stop Pretending Every Impeachment Witness Is A Selfless Hero,” which seemed to question the character of impeachment witnesses like Vindman, a decorated combat veteran, and former the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, a lifelong diplomat who told lawmakers last week how the president ordered her ousted amid a smear campaign led by his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.