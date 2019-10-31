NEWS
31/10/2019

Twitter Will Ban All Political Advertising

The company is concerned about the impact of misinformation.

Twitter will no longer allow political advertising on its platform, not just in Australia, but globally founder Jack Dorsey announced Wednesday.

“Why? A few reasons ... ” he tweeted. 

“While internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics, where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions,” Dorsey said.

The decision comes as Facebook faces increasing criticism for its hands-off political advertising policy, refusing to fact-check claims made by politicians except in extreme cases. 

