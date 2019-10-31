Twitter Will Ban All Political Advertising

Twitter will no longer allow political advertising on its platform, not just in Australia, but globally founder Jack Dorsey announced Wednesday.

“Why? A few reasons ... ” he tweeted.

“While internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics, where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions,” Dorsey said.

The decision comes as Facebook faces increasing criticism for its hands-off political advertising policy, refusing to fact-check claims made by politicians except in extreme cases.