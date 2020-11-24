Twitter Critics Can't Even: Trump Reportedly Blames Legal Team For Making Him Look Bad

Critics who love to mock Donald Trump went bonkers over an NBC News report Monday that the president is complaining his legal team is made up of “fools making him look bad,” according to sources.

Trump was reportedly particularly upset about off-the-rails appearance at the Washington headquarters of the Republican National Committee last week by his wild, long-time personal attorney and friend Rudy Giuliani, who’s leading the failed effort to overturn the presidential election.

As Giuliani ranted about baseless accusations of election fraud, what appeared to be something like hair dye began dripping down his face. One Twitter wag called it a “cranial oil leak.”

Legal team member Sidney Powell was sidelined Sunday after she suggested at the same press conference — without a shred of proof — that Venezuela, Cuba, Antifa, George Soros, the Clinton Foundation and the late Hugo Chávez rigged the election for Joe Biden.

Trump backer and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie lashed the president’s legal team that same day as a “national embarrassment.”

Detractors on Twitter pointed out that Trump chose Giuliani to lead his legal team.

They also noted that the president is quite capable of looking bad without any help.