Twitter Savages Eddie McGuire For Not Apologising After He Resigns As Collingwood President

Mackenzie Sweetnam via Getty Images Eddie McGuire stood down as Collingwood Football Club president on Tuesday

Eddie McGuire on Tuesday stood down as Collingwood Football Club president, effective immediately following his disastrous comments last week describing a racism report’s release as “an historic and proud day” for the club. Twitter users were quick to point out McGuire’s lack of apology and “playing the victim” in his resignation speech, while others made the point that the media personality was “finally experiencing consequences” for his past actions.

Eddie McGuire still not owning what he has said, his retirement speech sounds like trump. “ what I have done and achieved” not what is and what is needed. I am relieved by his departure. — Pollstar (@leone04037797) February 9, 2021

The fact Eddie McGuire STILL won’t see his own racism and the racism experienced by Black players in CFC under his leadership, but stands up to cry for himself and how unfairly he thinks he’s being treated is a a disgustingly perfect vignette of white supremacy — Sally Rugg (@sallyrugg) February 9, 2021

Another thing: Eddie McGuire said today that the Do Better report was "inspired by" the Black Lives Matter movement. In fact, when the review was announced by the club last year, it was due to "accounts of racism made by Heritier Lumumba." pic.twitter.com/WwMqzmT51q — Luke Henriques-Gomes (@lukehgomes) February 9, 2021

"I've become a lightning rod for vitriol," Eddie McGuire says, his voice breaking.



Try being a person of colour or First Nations Australian.



Honestly. — Shalailah Medhora (@shalailah) February 9, 2021

Eddie McGuire choking back tears as he finally experiences a consequence pic.twitter.com/MELIBAfkmr — Sally Rugg (@sallyrugg) February 9, 2021

Me, looking for a fuck to give about Eddie McGuire’s feelings... pic.twitter.com/TLmzqlztbd — Griptread (@Griptread) February 9, 2021

Can someone do a mash up of Eddie McGuire saying that he “never stops trying” with Delta Goodrum’s Born to Try? Please and thank you. — Celeste Liddle (@Utopiana) February 9, 2021

And EDDIE MCGUIRE WAS NEVER HEARD FROM AGAIN. #EddieMcGuire — Insert Name Here (@TheGrimRecapper) February 9, 2021

So Eddie McGuire is reading his Linkedin profile instead of reading an apology to people of colour in the AFL? If this isn't an example of why he needs to go then I don't know what is. — kateforster (@kateforster) February 9, 2021

eddie mcguire finally experiencing consequences for his actions 🥵🥵 — ash luvs corpse (@bwaykornfeld) February 9, 2021

"I'm not racist, I chat to the bloke at the local kebab shop whenever I go in for a feed after the pub."



- Eddie McGuire probably in the next 20 minutes. — Peter Zaluzny (@peterzmedia) February 9, 2021

McGuire told a press conference Tuesday: “I try my best and I don’t always get it right, but I don’t stop trying. Today, effective immediately, I step down from the presidency of the Collingwood Football Club.” He had been due to step down at the end of 2021. His resignation comes after a number of prominent Australians signed an open letter to the Collingwood Football Club demanding McGuire step down following the release of the leaked ‘CFC Do Better’ Report.

The report found evidence of “systemic racism” within the Magpies. Last week McGuire was forced to backtrack on his disastrous comments describing the report’s release as “an historic and proud day” for the club. A tearful McGuire insisted during Tuesday’s press conference that he had become a “lightning rod” for criticism after making the “proud” comments. “People have latched on to my opening line last week and as a result I have become a lightning rod for vitriol but have placed the club in a position where it is hard to move forward with our plans of clear air,” he said. McGuire listed charity and community work the club had done in the diversity space as a reason Collingwood wasn’t racist. “This is why I say we are not a racist club, far from it,” he said. “I remind people that our recent review, inspired by Black Lives Matter, that part of a six-year journey of our reconciliation action plan was to look to what we need to do in the next 10 years, not the last.”

