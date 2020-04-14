Twitter Erupts Over 'Emperor' Trump's Claim His 'Authority Is Total'

President Donald Trump set alight a Twitter firestorm Monday when he inaccurately claimed he has “total” authority over governors to reopen state economies.

Trump made the assertion when pressed by reporters during a White House news briefing about his earlier claim that he, not governors, had the ultimate decision-making power to lift measures imposed on states by the coronavirus pandemic.

“When somebody’s the president of the United States, the authority is total. And that is the way it’s going to be,” Trump told reporters. “It’s total. And the governors know that.”