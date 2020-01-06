Twitter Critics Explode Over Trump's Threatened 'War Crimes' In Iran

Seconds after President Donald Trump threatened US retaliation on Saturday if Iran retaliates for the deadly US airstrike on its top commander, Twitter followers accused him of planned war crimes.

Following the killing early Friday of Iran Major General Qassem Soleimani, Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed harsh revenge. The US is now steeling for possible attacks on American troops and embassies in the Mideast, as well as potential cybercrime assaults or even terror attacks in the US

So Trump threatened Saturday in a tweet to target 52 Iranian sites, including cultural centers important to the nation.