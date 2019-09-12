Donald Trump may be so focused on making America great again that he forgot he’s a dad.

At least it seemed that way when the president met with reporters in the US on Wednesday to discuss, among other things, the crackdown on vaping.

After Trump said he viewed vaping as a source of American jobs, he pointed to his wife, first lady Melania Trump, and said she was instrumental in getting him involved in the issue.

But the way he said it had heads shaking.

“That’s how the first lady got involved. She’s got a son,” Trump said before he suddenly remembered that he had something to do with it and interjected the word “together.”

Trump then added that their son Barron “is a beautiful young man, and she feels very, very strongly about it.”

Some Twitter users were very confused and others were amused.